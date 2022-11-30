Tiffany Kilpatrick to become first County Court Judge

Published 10:15 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Court Judge candidate Tiffany Kilpatrick holds a sign on Election Day at the Oxford Conference Center in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. ©Bruce Newman)

Tiffany Kilpatrick will serve as the first-ever County Court Judge in Lafayette County after defeating Carnelia Fondren in a runoff election on Tuesday.

Kilpatrick received 2,826 votes, more than 63% of the total votes cast. Fondren received 1,634 votes.

Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation in February that established a County Court in Lafayette County after its population exceeded 50,000 in the 2020 census.

Mississippi law states that counties are eligible for a County Court once their population grows to more than 50,000. These courts have jurisdiction over juvenile proceedings, matters of eminent domain and other court proceedings.

The County Court shares jurisdiction with the Circuit and Chancery Courts in civil matters, but cannot handle cases over $200,000.

Kilpatrick will serve a four-year term before being eligible for re-election in 2026.

