NFL Rebels: Week 12 Published 4:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 31 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Elijah Moore.

Moore found the end zone for the first time this season, scoring on a 22-yard strike, and rookie running back Snoop Conner made his NFL debut, carrying the ball three times for 11 yards. Overall, 18 former Rebels played in the 12th of the 2022 season. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:

#34 Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders

Played 11 snaps on special teams in the 40-34 win over the Seahawks.

#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Hauled in four passes for 46 yards, including a six-yard touchdown, as the Eagles became the first team this season to reach 10 wins.

#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars

Made his NFL debut, carrying the ball three times for 11 yards in the Jaguars’ 28-27 victory.

#17 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars

Caught one pass for four yards in the 28-27 win over the Ravens.

#38 Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers

Was listed as inactive in the Panthers’ Week 12 matchup.

#98 Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers

Recorded two tackles, including a six-yard sack, and batted down two passes in the 23-10 victory over the Broncos.

#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals

Totaled seven tackles and broke up a pass in the 20-16 win over the Titans.

#94 Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions

Appeared on 25 snaps on defense, including sacking Josh Allen in the Lions’ 25-28 loss.

#97 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Tallied three total tackles in 38 defensive snaps in the loss to the Panthers.

#31 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Registered two tackles in 33 snaps as a reserve cornerback in the Bears’ loss.

#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Caught both of his targets for 17 yards in the Bills’ 28-25 win on Thanksgiving Day.

#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Made one stop on special teams in the Chargers’ 25-24 victory.

#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins

Primarily played on special teams in the 30-15 win over the Texans.

#14 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Hauled in 11 receptions for 90 yards, including a long of 24 in the 34-40 overtime loss to the Raiders. Metcalf also moved into second on the Seahawks’ records books for most receiving yards in a player’s first four seasons in franchise history with 3,841 total.

#38 C.J. Moore | S | Detroit Lions

Primarily played on special teams, registering a tackle in the 25-28 loss.

#8 Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets

Hauled in two passes for 64 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown in the 31-10 win over the Bears.

DROP AN 🎱 IN THE CHAT TOUCHDOWN @e_moore03!!#CHIvsNYJ on FOX pic.twitter.com/BXgx6njTnZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 27, 2022

#70 Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers

Lined up on special teams on six snaps in the 33-40 loss to the Eagles.

#93 Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers

Was listed as inactive in the Steelers’ Week 12 matchup.

#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans

Played all 61 offensive snaps and recovered a fumble in the 15-30 loss to the Dolphins.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Lined up on the defensive side of the ball on 26 snaps in the Cowboys’ 28-20 win.

#88 Kenny Yeboah | TE | New York Jets

Was listed as inactive in the Jets’ Week 12 matchup.

INJURED RESERVE

Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals

Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans

Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers

A.J. Moore | S | Tennessee Titans

PRACTICE SQUAD

Dontario Drummond | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Jerrion Ealy | RB | Kansas City Chiefs

DeMarquis Gates | LB | Chicago Bears

Braylon Sanders | WR | Miami Dolphins

Laquon Treadwell | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Jordan Wilkins | RB | Indianapolis Colts