Holiday celebrations Published 8:00 am Friday, December 2, 2022

By Wayne Andrews

The holiday season in the LOU is full of celebrations. Which during the fall and winter holiday season focus on expressions of gratitude and appreciation. These celebrations remind us to integrate the values of gratitude and giving thanks into our lives year round. During this holiday season practicing your gratitude can create connections within your family, friends, and community. These community organizations are hosting events designed to bring us together in our shared values.

Thacker Mountain Radio’s Loud Party/ Silent Auction is scheduled for Friday, December 2nd from 6pm-8:30pm at the Lyric. The annual event raises funds to support the free live radio show which celebrates literature, music and the voices of the South. A simple membership that supports the Spring and Fall season of the shows provides access to a party with live music, treats from Party Waiting to Happen, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Tackie Townie Christmas features local musicians donating their talents to spread holiday joy while raising funds for Interfaith Compassion Ministry. Hosted by Proud Larry’s the annual event kicks off at 9 pm with the dancing starting with the strumming of the first chords. Wear your tackie holiday sweater, come out to celebrate the holidays, sing along with holiday favorites, and know the cost of your ticket will help those in our community in need.

Doors of Hope relaunches their popular Tour of Homes which was on hiatus due to COVID. Community members have decorated their homes for the season and are opening them to the public to raise funds which will be used to provide programs and support to at risk families in Lafayette County. The Tour of Homes is scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd from 10 AM-3 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of the tour which 10 am-3pm. Tickets can be purchased online at doorsofhopeoxford.org

Oxford Civic Chorus has a new musical event planned at 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 at David H. Nutt Auditorium, “Wintertide Awakes” conjures the magic of falling snow and the miracles of Christmas. The concert includes traditional carols from Spain, Ireland, Austria, and Wales, with a mix of Mendelssohn, Whitacre, Forrest, and others, plus a version of the French “Bring a Torch,” Oxford Civic Chorus relies on donations to fund its operations.

The City of Oxford will host their annual Holiday Parade on Monday, December 5th starting at 6:30 p.m. Gathering for the event starts much earlier as friends and family line the Square to enjoy school bands, community floats, and the arrival of Santa Claus.

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council hosts the annual ornament auction on Friday, December 9th at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center. The celebration is a sampler of the arts in Lafayette County with 10 local restaurants hosting holiday tasting stations, artists creating one-of-a-kind ornaments, and artist Frank Estrada creating 50 works of art to celebrate the Arts Council’s fiftieth anniversary. The Arts Council provide support to local arts organization, organizes community programs including the Yokna Sculpture Trail and Summer Sunset Series, and provides community arts spaces. Donate to support the arts at oxfordarts.com

In between enjoy Holly Jolly Holidays as Visit Oxford has created a real ice skating rink inside the Old Armory Pavilion. The Holiday Village Tent hosts a farmers market every Tuesday with holiday baked goods and fresh local farm foods. Saturdays in December feature art markets with local makers selling hand made goods.