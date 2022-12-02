Thomas Randle Jr. Published 8:18 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Tom Randle, 80, formerly of Oxford, MS, died on November 25, 2022 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Born in Memphis in 1942 to Thomas Albert Randle, Sr., and Coleete Phillips Randle, Tom grew up in Union County, MS, and attended the University of Mississippi where he graduated in 1963. He began his medical training at University Medical Center in Jackson, during which time he met and married Beverly Bobitt, his wife of 56 years. Earning his M.D. in 1967, Tom served for two years in the Navy during the Vietnam War and then completed his residency at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. With his wife and two sons, he eventually moved to Oxford where he practiced medicine for 36 years, retiring from Internal Medicine Associates in 2010. Tom and Beverly moved to Brandon in 2012 to be closer to family.

In addition to Beverly, Tom is survived by two sons, Drew (Kelly) Randle of Dayton, TN, and Jonathan (Lauren) Randle of Madison; four granddaughters, Julia Claire and Hallie Randle of Columbus, IN, and Fiona and Ellie Randle of Madison; and one brother, Gerald P. Randle of Madison. Tom was preceded in death by one son, Robert Randle, and one grandson, Myles Little.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel of First Baptist Church, Jackson, on Saturday, December 10, at 1:00 p.m., with visitation following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a memorial gift to Hospice Ministries, Inc (450 Town Center Blvd, Ridgeland, MS, 39157), or to First Baptist Church of Jackson.

Please visit the website of Sebrell Funeral Home (www.sebrellfuneralhome.com) to read the full obituary.