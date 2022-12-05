Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Dec. 5
Published 10:05 am Monday, December 5, 2022
9 accidents
5 agency assists
4 alarms
5 animal complaints
4 civil matters
3 disturbances
5 follow ups
1 harassment
1 information
1 malicious mischief
2 noise complaints
3 petit larcenies
4 reckless driving
21 service calls
4 suspicious activities
2 suspicious persons
2 suspicious vehicles
1 transport
1 trespassing
4 welfare concerns
5 arrests:
1 warrant for child support
1 possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license
1 careless driving, DUI 1st
1 DUI 1st (other), possession of paraphernalia, suspended DL, no proof of insurance and expired tag
1 Justice Court bench warrant