Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Dec. 5 Published 10:05 am Monday, December 5, 2022

9 accidents

5 agency assists

4 alarms

5 animal complaints

4 civil matters

3 disturbances

5 follow ups

1 harassment

1 information

1 malicious mischief

2 noise complaints

3 petit larcenies

4 reckless driving

21 service calls

4 suspicious activities

2 suspicious persons

2 suspicious vehicles

1 transport

1 trespassing

4 welfare concerns

5 arrests:

1 warrant for child support

1 possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license

1 careless driving, DUI 1st

1 DUI 1st (other), possession of paraphernalia, suspended DL, no proof of insurance and expired tag

1 Justice Court bench warrant