Gallery: Oxford boys fall to Starkville 4-1

Oxford’s Colby Joyce (25) and Starkville’s Ben Buehler (13) go for the ball in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Starkville won 4-1. (©Bruce Newman)
Starkville’s Holloway Willsey (14) and Oxford’s Carson McCready (29) play the ball in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Starkville won 4-1. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Andrew Atchley (5) reaches for the ball against Starkville’s Micah King (3) in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Starkville won 4-1. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Jerry Dudley (7) is fouled in the box by Starkville goalkeeper Xavier Ezell (99) in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Starkville won 4-1. (©Bruce Newman)