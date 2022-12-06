Gallery: Reeder nets four goals in Lady Chargers’ 5-0 win over Starkville

Oxford’s Parker Martin (33) and Starkville’s Bella Moore (8) chase the ball in girls high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Oxford won 5-0. (©Bruce Newman)
Starkville’s Caroline Reed (15), Baylee Swink (12) and Oxford’s AC Perkins (19) battle for the ball in girls high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Oxford won 5-0. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Emma Reeder celebrates a goal against Starkville in girls high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Reeder scored four goals, including three in a four minute period of the second half as Oxford won 5-0. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Emma Reeder celebrates a goal against Starkville in girls high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Reeder scored four goals, including three in a four minute period of the second half as Oxford won 5-0. (©Bruce Newman)