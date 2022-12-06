Ole Miss Football trio earns All-SEC accolades Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Three Ole Miss Rebels garnered All-Southeastern Conference distinction from the league’s 14 head coaches for their 2022 performances, the SEC office announced Tuesday.

Freshman Quinshon Judkins earned first team honors at running back, while Nick Broeker (offensive line) and Jonathan Mingo (all-purpose) hauled in second team accolades.

Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season record in both rushing yards (1,476) and rushing touchdowns (16). Besides rushing yards and TDs, Judkins also leads the SEC and ranks top 10 nationally in total touchdowns (17) and rushing yards per game (123.0).

The Pike Road, Alabama, native anchors an Ole Miss rushing attack that that leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 nationally in rushing yards per game (261.6 ypg). With a bowl game still yet to be played, Ole Miss has already broken its single-season school record in rushing yards (3,139), previously set in 1957.

Judkins is having one of the greatest seasons ever by an SEC freshman running back. He currently ranks third all-time amongst conference freshmen in rushing yards, behind only Herschel Walker (1,616 yds, Georgia, 1980) and Nick Chubb (1,547, Georgia, 2014). The five-time SEC Freshman of the Week leads all freshmen nationally in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, rushing TDs, all-purpose yards, scoring and total TDs.

Broeker has started all 12 games for the Rebels at left guard, playing in nearly all offensive snaps (907). Broeker hasn’t allowed a sack in 505 pass blocking snaps and is anchor for an Ole Miss offense that ranks No. 3 in the FBS in rushing yards per game (261.6) and No. 7 in total offense (491.2).

The Springfield, Illinois, native is a member of offensive line unit that has helped blocked for a rushing attack that features the only team in the country with two players over 850 yards rushing. Ole Miss is the only FBS team with more than 5,500 yards of total offense, while having more than 3,000 yards rushing.

Mingo has hauled in 48 receptions for 808 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. The senior from Brandon, Mississippi, leads the Rebels with 38 career starts and has tallied over 1,700 receiving yards over his four years in an Ole Miss uniform.

Mingo had a career day vs. Vanderbilt earlier this year. He became Ole Miss’ top single-game receiver in program history following a 247-yard performance on nine catches and two scores against the Commodores. Mingo broke Elijah Moore’s 2020 single-game record of 238 yards. Mingo’s high-octane outing is the best single-game receiving performance this season by any wideout in the FBS and also ranks 13th in SEC history.

2022 COACHES ALL-SEC

FIRST TEAM – OFFENSE

QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB: Quinshon Judkins , Ole Miss; Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Antwane Wells, South Carolina

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florence; Warren McClendon, Georgia; Darnell Wright, Tennesee; Emil Eikyor Jr., Alabama

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

FIRST TEAM – DEFENSE

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia; Derick Hall, Auburn; BJ Ojulari, LSU; Byron Young, Tennessee

LB: Will Anderson, Alabama; Drew Sanders, Arkansas; Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State; Chris Smith, Georgia; Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama; Jordan Battle, Alabama

FIRST TEAM – SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Jack Podlesny, Georgia

P: Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS: Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

KOS: Jake Bates, Arkansas; Jack Podlesny, Georgia

LS: Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

SECOND TEAM – OFFENSE

QB: Stetson Bennett, Georgia

RB: Raheim Sanders, Arkansas; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR: Ladd McConkey, Georgia; Jonathan Mingo , Ole Miss; Dominic Lovett, Missouri

TE: Darnell Washington, Georgia

OL: Nick Broeker , Ole Miss; Javion Cohen, Alabama; Tyler Steen, Alabama; Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina; Will Campbell, LSU

C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP: Jahmry Gibbs, Alabama

SECOND TEAM – DEFENSE

DL: Isaiah McGuide, Missouri; Mekhi Wingo, LSU; Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia; Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

LB: Harold Perkins, LSU’ Bumper Pool, Arkansas; Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M; Kelee Ringo, Georgia; Keidron Smith , Kentucky; Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

SECOND TEAM – SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Will Reichard, Alabama

P: Nick Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

KOS: Will Reichard, Alabama

LS: William Mote, Georgia; Hunter Rogers, South Carolina