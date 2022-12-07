Christmas Parade rescheduled to Friday

Published 4:54 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Staff Report

The City of Oxford’s annual Christmas Parade has been rescheduled due to the threat of inclement
weather Monday night.
The event was originally scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, but was postponed due to the
threat of rain and thunderstorms in the area.
It will now take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The parade route runs from the Gertrude C. Ford Center,
through the Square and up North Lamar Avenue.
This year’s theme is A Christmas Story.

