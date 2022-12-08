Artist Lee Harper recreates College Hill Presbyterian Published 8:30 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Wayne Andrews

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council’s annual ornament auction offers local artists the chance to step outside their traditional work and create fanciful small works celebrating the holiday season. These one-of-a-kind works of seasonal whimsy raise funds supporting the work of the Arts Council. These funds have assisted in renovating the Powerhouse, supported community events, and generated funds to launch new programs such as the Public Sculpture Trail.

Local Artist Lee Harper, creator of History Bones and whose Tiny Oxford series recreated beloved sites from The Hoka, Gin, and Isiah’s Busy Bee, recreates works with simple tools and an extraordinary combination of patience and precision. This year Harper created a miniature of College Hill Presbyterian Church. The sanctuary was destroyed in a fire on the night of August 13. This historic building, constructed in 1844, was a significant part of not just the congregation’s history, but also of the

Lafayette County community.

Harper shared her idea for the ornament with the Arts Council who suggested a portion of the proceeds from the auction should be donated to the rebuilding fund for the Sanctuary. The winning bidder will receive not only the miniature creation but a tour of Harper’s studio just outside of Oxford with small bites and cocktails for eight people. The ornament is one of 60 created by local artists.

The auction is online culminating at the annual party scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Powerhouse Community Center.

In addition to the one-of-a-kind ornament auction local artist have created one-of-a-kind experiences covering other art forms from cigars and bourbon while you talk writing with Ace Atkins, Small sips and small stories with Beth Ann Fennelly, a holiday angel from Jere Allen, a night of tunes with End of All Music’s David Swider, flower arranging class with Katherine Webb from Farmstead Floral, and a night in Oxford with drinks, a pearl necklace from Lammon’s Fine Jewelers and a stay at The Z bed and

Breakfast.

The auction is open to members of the Arts Council and features holiday bites from local restaurants, and cocktails from Bar Muse, Saint Leo, and The Summit.

Those unable to attend can bid online at oxfordarts.com.