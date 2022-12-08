NFL Rebels: Week 13 Published 3:00 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 31 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Elijah Moore.

Brown and Metcalf both had monster games, finding the end zone and eclipsing 100 receiving yards on the day. Overall, 18 former Rebels played in the 13th of the 2022 season. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:

#34 Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders

Appeared on 19 snaps on special teams in the 27-20 win over the Chargers.

#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Went off against his former team, hauling in eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He scored from 29 and 40 yards out in the 35-10 win over Tennessee.

#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars

Registered one carry for six yards in the 14-40 loss to the Lions.

#17 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars

Caught five passes for 30 yards, including a three-yard touchdown pass as the Jaguars fell to the Lions.

#38 Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers

Hartsfield and the Panthers were on a bye in Week 13.

#98 Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers

Haynes and the Panthers were on a bye in Week 13.

#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals

Started at nickel cornerback and logged three tackles in the 27-24 win over the Chiefs.

#94 Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions

Totaled three tackles and combined on a sack in the Lions’ 40-14 win over the Jaguars.

#97 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Tallied two tackles in the 9-10 loss to the Ravens.

#31 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Earned the start at cornerback, playing all but one defensive snap. Jones logged eight total tackles in the 19-28 loss to the Packers.

#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Played 63 snaps at tight end in the Bills’ 24-10 win over the Patriots.

#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Appeared on 18 snaps on special teams in the 20-27 loss.

#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins

Started and played all 46 offensive snaps at left tackle in the 17-33 loss to San Francisco.

#14 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Had a monster game, hauling in all eight of his targets for 127 yards. Metcalf brought down the scored-winning touchdown with 36 seconds left on the clock to help the Seahawks beat the Rams 27-23.

#38 C.J. Moore | S | Detroit Lions

Played 18 snaps on special teams in the 40-14 win over the Jaguars.

#8 Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets

Caught two passes for seven yards and rushed once for 10 yards in the 22-27 loss to the Vikings.

#70 Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers

Lined up on special teams in the 28-19 win over the Bears.

#93 Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers

Was listed as inactive in the Steelers’ Week 13 matchup.

#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans

Started and played all 65 offensive snaps at left tackle and didn’t allow any quarterback pressures in the Texans’ 14-27 loss to the Browns.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Registered two total tackles, including one for a loss, and recovered a fumble in the Cowboys’ 54-19 rout of the Colts.

#88 Kenny Yeboah | TE | New York Jets

Played 26 snaps on special teams in the 22-27 loss.

INJURED RESERVE

Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals

Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans

Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers

A.J. Moore | S | Tennessee Titans