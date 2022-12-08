UM students accepted early decision at UMMC Medical School Published 10:48 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Nineteen University of Mississippi students have been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program.

Claire Pearson, of Oxford, MS, majoring in Biological Science, is one of those students.

Akshaya Vijayasankar, of Oxford, MS, majoring in International Studies, is one of those students.

Students who apply to the Early Decision Program for medical school commit to only applying to one school until they hear back. In return for this commitment, they have the opportunity to secure a place in a medical school class earlier in the process than is typical.

“It takes an incredibly well-rounded student who not only excels academically but also is a true steward of their campus and community to be admitted to medical school,” said Kelli Hutchens, academic adviser in UM’s Health Professions Advising Office. “We feel incredibly fortunate to get to work with such amazing students every day, and to help them grow and develop into the phenomenal doctors and health care professionals we know they will be!”

To be eligible to apply for EDP, students often must meet GPA and/or MCAT scores set by the school to which they are applying and be exceptionally strong in their community service, clinical and/or leadership experiences, as well as during their interviews with medical school officials.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss’ main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country’s best college towns.