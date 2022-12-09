CES awarded honor citation from American Institute of Architects

“We are thrilled to recognize those who have made significant contributions to the profession, whether through their influence or through their practice… it is a privilege to honor the dedication, hard work, and sacrifice of these individuals and firms.” – Jeff Seabold, AIA MS President.

Forty one projects were submitted for this year’s review. These projects and the architecture firms that designed them represent the exceptional work of AIA Mississippi members and architects practicing in Mississippi. In total, 11 winners were selected for recognition. Each project was evaluated on its individual merits and awards were given in three categories: Honor Award, Merit Award, and Honor Citation. Honor Awards represent the highest level of distinction and are reserved for projects that exhibit overall design excellence. Merit Awards are designated for projects that exhibit distinguished achievement in design. Lastly, Honor Citations were given to projects that are worthy of recognition because their design quality. Each winning project was chosen for its design quality, response to its context and community, innovation, thoughtfulness, and technique.

The jury was inspired by the quality of the architectural projects submitted for this year’s awards. They were sincerely impressed by the number of notable buildings located in small Mississippi towns. The jury recognized not only the quality of design in these projects, but in many cases, they also admired clients’ vision to invest in development that benefits the quality of life of these places. The jury considered a project’s contribution to its local community as a fundamental component of its architectural merit. And most importantly, even withstanding this year of pandemic-related stresses, the jury found the profession of architecture to be thriving in Mississippi.

“The jury was impressed with the number of projects that were designed for marginalized and lower income clients which sensitively respond to specialized needs and provide dignified housing and social support facilities. These designs support community building and are socially beneficial to all. The jury was equally impressed with the attention to details and craftsmanship exhibited in the submissions. There was intricate, interesting, and inventive use of brick, steel, and wood in that the jury appreciated and a refinement. Small budgets did not prevent good design. Many projects achieved substantial results on limited budgets and created positive, enduring changes to existing facilities. The jury noted the broad array of project types, indicating the impressive and wide-ranging expertise of Mississippi’s architects.” – 2022 Design Awards Jury

AIA Mississippi also recognized individuals from the community that have made contributions or demonstrated significant support to the practice of architecture. 14 individuals or firms were recognized in total. These awards include Friend of Architecture Award, Emerging Professionals Award, Certificate of Appreciation Award, Community Service Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Samuel Mockbee Award, and People’s Choice Award.

AIA Mississippi would like to thank this year’s sponsors who have made this special event possible. Their generous support enables AIA-Mississippi to host the awards and recognize the contributions of AIA Members to the profession of architecture: