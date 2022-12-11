Garden of Memories Oxford to honor fallen veterans with wreaths Published 8:00 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

Garden of Memories Oxford will host Wreaths Across America to remember and honor the 56 veterans buried at the cemetery.

The wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17, and staff and community volunteers will decorate the graves of every veteran laid to rest at Garden of Memories.

“This is a meaningful way to honor the sacrifice and bravery of the heroes buried at Garden of Memories,” said Mike Roberts, the cemetery’s pre-planning specialist. “It’s a community effort with a big impact, especially for veterans’ families and friends.”

Though over half of the wreaths needed have been sponsored, Garden of Memories is still seeking sponsors. Each wreath sponsorship costs $15. Interested individuals can learn more or register by visiting: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159634.

Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Morrill Worcester decided to use his company’s surplus wreaths to honor the veterans buried at Arlington National Cemetery. They have only grown since then, now placing wreaths on over 1.6 million veterans’ graves at over 3,400 locations each year.

“We’ve partnered with Wreaths Across America for several years and are proud to continue this year,” said Roberts. “We appreciate the organization’s commitment to making sure our veterans’ sacrifices are not forgotten.”