14 Oxford natives among Fall 2022 Northwest AA graduates Published 1:30 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

SENATOBIA, MS (12/12/2022)– Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 356 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the fall 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Dec. 9 during the college’s 112th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was attorney and entrepreneur Quentin Whitwell, chief executive officer of Progressive Health Systems, Inc., co-owner and CEO of Panola Medical Center and COO and legal counsel for Alliance Healthcare System, Inc.

Included on the list of graduates receiving the Associate of Arts are:

Erin Aldison of Batesville, Magna Cum Laude

Lynnzy Allen of Oxford,

Brittany Baldwin of Oxford,

Dykeccia Ballard of Batesville,

Makyla Brannon of Oxford,

Bralon Bridges of Oxford,

Amelia Buford of Abbeville,

Alaina Cardenas of Water Valley, Cum Laude

Anne Clanton of Oxford,

Martez Clark of Batesville,

Nahriah Connor of Batesville,

Summer Gazaway of Oxford,

Harley Gleason of Batesville,

Hannah Gowen of Batesville, Cum Laude

Molly Hays of Oxford,

Dominique Henderson of Batesville,

Sara Beth Hollowell of Batesville,

Shelby Jenkins of Abbeville,

Cheyenne Jones of Como,

Yersby Montanez of Oxford,

Mabus Neal of Batesville, Magna Cum Laude

Amelia Parker of Water Valley, Cum Laude

Shai’Kiliyiah Parker of Batesville,

Byron Pearson of Oxford,

Rontavious Person of Oxford,

Sadie Platz of Water Valley, Cum Laude

Hosea Rowsey of Batesville,

Moniece Shannon of Batesville,

Jaqiyha Sims of Oxford,

Sydney Snider of Water Valley, Cum Laude

Haylea Stevenson of Oxford, Cum Laude

Temera Stewart of Oxford,

Kaitlyn Tidwell of Batesville, Cum Laude

Chassitty Warren of Como,

Kiyon Williams of Oxford,

The Associate of Arts is a two-year degree awarded to students in academic pathways as well as the Associate Degree Nursing (RN) program. It is designed as the first two years of a four-year college or university program leading to a baccalaureate degree. Graduates of the nursing program are prepared to take the nursing registry exam to enter the workplace as a registered nurse. Students must earn a minimum of 60 semester hours with a minimum grade point of 2.0 on all work completed.