Betty Ruth Houston “Honey” Lovelady Published 12:49 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

Betty Ruth Houston “Honey” Lovelady, beloved mother of music industry veteran, artist manager and Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam executive producer Rendy Lovelady, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at age 93.

The funeral will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rendy Lovelady officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:30 P.M. in West Hall of Waller Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Born June 7, 1929 in Miller County, Georgia, she was the youngest of six children. She married the love of her life, Dr. Joe Lovelady, Sr., in 1950 and were married 67 years until Dr. Lovelady’s passing in 2017. Joe (Rendy) Lovelady, Jr. was their only child. Betty had and three granddaughters, Mendy Lovelady Sanchez of Dallas, Kirstie Lovelady of Nashville, and Amber Lovelady of Dallas who affectionately called her “Honey.”

The Loveladys lived in New Orleans, where they pastored Edgewater Baptist Church and East Edgewater Baptist Church. Mrs. Lovelady also worked for South Central Bell in New Orleans and retired in 1986. Following retirement, Betty and Joe moved to Oxford, Mississippi, where they began a ministry with children as attorney/guardian ad litem. They went on mission trips to Honduras, Russia and Ukraine, where they shared medical help along with the plan of salvation.

Nothing thrilled Honey more than being with her family and watching her grandchildren grow up. She now rests with her husband and her Savior in Heaven.

Mrs. Lovelady will be laid to rest next to her loving husband in Oxford, Mississippi.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Lovelady’s memory may be made to Anchorage Children’s Home, 2121 Lisenby Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL 32405.