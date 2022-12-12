Qunion Ray Ivy, 85 Published 12:32 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

Qunion Ray Ivy, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home in Oxford, Mississippi. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 12:00 noon in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Gossett officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:30 A.M. A private graveside service will be held in Eastover Memorial Cemetery.

Born in Banner, Mississippi, in 1937, the family settled in Oxford in 1943. Quin was a 1955 graduate of University High School. During his freshman year at Ole Miss, he became a disc jockey at WUMS, 92.1 “Rebel Radio”. After two semesters in the Ole Miss engineering program, he left Ole Miss to follow his passion of music and radio, to work for his friend, Mitch Self at WSUH in Oxford. After stints at WMPS in Memphis and at WKDA in Nashville where he held the #1 morning drive-time slot, he met the love of his life, Donna, and married her the day after she graduated from nursing school.

The newlyweds returned to Muscles Shoals, AL where Quin once again worked as a disc jockey for his old friend Mitch, at WLAY. Quin then owned and operated his first recording studio, NORALA, where he produced one of the greatest hits of the 20th century, “When A Man Loves A Woman”, sung by Percy Sledge. He also owned and operated the popular record store, Tune Town.

In 1972, with R&B music popularity waning, Quin sold the studio and went back to college at the University of North Alabama (UNA) where he obtained a Bachelor of Accounting degree. After obtaining a Master of Accountancy at Ole Miss, he returned to UNA where he taught accounting for 17 years until his retirement.

An instrument-rated private pilot, during his retirement Quin enjoyed travelling to Orange Beach, playing golf, attending his grandchildren’s activities and cheering on his beloved Ole Miss Rebels. He was an active member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmy and George “Wash” Ivy; brother, Knox; sister, Jean Ivy Mask and brother, James.

He is survived by his wife Donna of Oxford; son Randy (Lisa) of Oxford; son Stephen (Kristen) of Wichita, Kansas; and 3 grandchildren Mary Randall Ivy, Clay Ivy and Annabelle Ivy.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Kindred Hospice for the great care and kindness shown to their husband and father.