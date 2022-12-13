Gallery: Oxford JV girls knock off Starkville 2-1

Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Staff Report

More Oxford Sports

Davis’s 23 lifts Oxford past Lafayette in hoops edition of Crosstown Classic

Gallery: Oxford boys fall to Starkville 4-1

Gallery: Reeder nets four goals in Lady Chargers’ 5-0 win over Starkville

Van Every’s brace lifts Oxford past Lafayette 3-1

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...