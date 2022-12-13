Gallery: Oxford JV girls knock off Starkville 2-1

Oxford’s Anne Margaret Wilkinson (34) chases the ball against Starkville’s Karmin Madison (11) in girls high school JV soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Oxford won 2-1. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Caroline Love (21) dribbles against Starkville’s Abigail Dudek (6) in girls high school JV soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Oxford won 2-1. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Lillie Roberson (32) scores a goal in the 2nd half and celebrates with Anne Margaret Wilkinson (34) against Starkville in girls high school JV soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Oxford won 2-1. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Ruby Chavis (10) celebrates her first half goal against Starkville in girls high school JV soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Oxford won 2-1. (©Bruce Newman)