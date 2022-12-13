Reed celebrated for 20 years of school board service Published 11:30 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Oxford School District Board of Trustees held a reception in honor of board member, Romana Reed, for 20 years of service to the students, parents, teachers, and staff of the Oxford School District. Most notably, Reed served as a key member of the Equity Task Force, Portrait of a Graduate committee, and the Strategic Plan committee.

During an emotional farewell speech, Reed reflected on her time on the school board and being a part of the implementation of career technical programs and the revamp of alternative education. Reed challenged the school board, superintendent, administration, teachers, and all staff to “continue to put the students first, treat every child equally, consistently, and with fairness in all areas. Every child deserves chances — I didn’t say ONE chance, they need multiple chances because not every child’s success is the same.”

Superintendent Bradley Roberson reflected on Reed’s dedication to every single student. “I always knew I could count on clarifying questions from Mrs. Reed to be sure we were focused solely on what the students need,” said Roberson. Board President, Carter Myers, reflected on receiving encouragement from Reed in his first few months as the school board president during a worldwide pandemic.

The OSD board room was filled with blue and white attire as Reed’s Zeta Phi Beta Sorority sisters joined in the celebration. Reed’s seat on the Board of Trustees will be filled in 2023 by Ashley Wilkinson who was elected in November.