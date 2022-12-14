Gallery: Oxford boys defeat Tupelo on penalties

Oxford’s Andrew Atchley plays against Tupelo in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Elijah Belk plays against Tupelo in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Roy Gonzalez plays against Tupelo in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Everhett van Every (6) celebrates his first goal against Tupelo in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford goalkeeper Jackson Newman bats down a Tupelo penalty kick in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Oxford made 2 PKs to Tupelo’s 1 to win after the match ended in a 2-2 tie. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford celebrates its win over Tupelo in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Oxford made 2 PKs to Tupelo’s 1 to win after the match ended in a 2-2 tie. (©Bruce Newman)