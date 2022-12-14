Oxford High’s Jeana Noble named OSD Teacher of the Year Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The Oxford School District has selected Jeana Noble, Oxford High School biology teacher, as Teacher of the Year. Noble has been teaching at Oxford High since 2013 but has 40 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools. Noble earned her Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State University, a Master of Educational Leadership from Mississippi College, and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Mississippi State University. Noble was selected by the Faculty Advisory Council made up of 14 district teachers.

Noble has served in many leadership roles in the Oxford School District including the Teacher Retention Committee, OHS Leadership Team, Portrait of a Graduate Team Member, and OHS Science Department Chair. She is a mentor for teachers who are pursuing National Board Certification and a clinical instructor for student teachers at the University of Mississippi.

Noble will represent the Oxford School District in the statewide competition for Mississippi Teacher of the Year. The Mississippi Teacher of the Year Program (MTOY) recognizes the outstanding performance of teachers at the district, state, and national levels. It is the vision of the MTOY program to elevate student success by honoring, celebrating, and promoting excellence to strengthen the teaching profession.