Oxford High’s Jeana Noble named OSD Teacher of the Year
Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022
The Oxford School District has selected Jeana Noble, Oxford High School biology teacher, as Teacher of the Year. Noble has been teaching at Oxford High since 2013 but has 40 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools. Noble earned her Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State University, a Master of Educational Leadership from Mississippi College, and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Mississippi State University. Noble was selected by the Faculty Advisory Council made up of 14 district teachers.
Noble has served in many leadership roles in the Oxford School District including the Teacher Retention Committee, OHS Leadership Team, Portrait of a Graduate Team Member, and OHS Science Department Chair. She is a mentor for teachers who are pursuing National Board Certification and a clinical instructor for student teachers at the University of Mississippi.