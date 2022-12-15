State Board of Education approves Social Studies standards Published 2:00 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – Today, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to approve the 2022 Mississippi College and Career Readiness Standards (MCCRS) for Social Studies, which outline the skills and knowledge expected of students in each grade and subject.

Like the current standards, the 2022 standards focus on the mastery of the five social studies strands: civics, economics, geography, civil rights and history. How the standards are taught, including the curriculum or methods and materials used, is decided at the local school district level.

The updated standards are the result of a year-long review process that included extensive public input, two public hearings, and the work of an educator review committee consisting of 62 social studies educators from all four of Mississippi’s congressional districts, seven postsecondary faculty and Mississippi Department of Education content experts.

The 2022 MCCRS for Social Studies will be implemented during the 2023-24 school year. To review the social studies standards go to this link.