Advance life support is now an option for LCFD paramedics Published 12:00 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

The Lafayette County Fire Department recently obtained five new Zoll X Series Cardiac Monitor/Defibrillators. These monitors can be used by any of the 14 LCFD paramedics when responding to medical calls in Lafayette County.

Adding these cardiac monitors makes LCFD one of the few fire departments in Mississippi to operate Cardiac Monitors. LCFD will also be one of the only combination career, part-time and volunteer departments to do so as well.

“The rural response areas of Lafayette County require us to arrive with the best EMS technology and skilled healthcare professionals to enhance prehospital outcomes for medical patients,” said LCFD Assistant Chief of EMS Toby Lafayette. “These monitors/defibrillators will assist in obtaining patient vital signs, transmitting 12-lead electrocardiograms, providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) feedback and providing real-time clinical feedback for respiratory distress and traumatic brain injury patients. Integrations make sharing recorded information with Baptist Hospital easy and efficient.”

The Zoll Cardiac Monitors/Defibrillators will be put in service on Rescue 10, Engine 9, Engine 15, Engine 17, and the Assist Chief of EMS response vehicle.

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors continues to invest in LCFD. LCFD is a BLS care provider, and adding these monitors/defibrillators will make it possible to provide ALS care when operated by an LCFD paramedic. LCFD will soon announce more cutting-edge equipment in service in the new year.