County files motion for temporary restraining order against Stonewater

Published 10:29 am Monday, December 19, 2022

By Jake Davis

The Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center, in Oxford, Miss., located on County Road 362.

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against Stonewater Addiction Recovery Center, LLC on Dec. 1 on the grounds that the center’s operations constitute a public nuisance.

The motion says that Stonewater’s “hands-off” policy allows residents to leave the facility without the supervision of a staff member, and argues that these incidents of “elopement” make the facility incompatible with the surrounding neighborhoods.

The motion seeks immediate temporary injunctive relief against Stonewater, who the county claims has not done enough to address the problem. They also claims the issue rises to the level of “neglect and abandonment” of residents.

The motion also alleges that Stonewater has not received the proper license from the Mississippi Department of Human Services to operate its facility.

The preliminary injunction relief would enjoin Stonewater from any and all further operations until such time as they amend their existing policies.

The motion was filed by board attorney David O’Donnell on behalf of Lafayette County.

