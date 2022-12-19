Lafayette’s Noah Robinson commits to ICC Published 5:30 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

Lafayette right-hander Noah Robinson announced his intentions to continue his baseball career at Itawamba Community College last week.

The 5-foot-10 senior posted a 0.79 ERA in nine appearances for the Commodores last season, surrendering just 19 hits while striking out 29 batters in 35.1 innings of work.

“I am extremely excited and blessed to announce my commitment to Itawamba CC to continue my baseball and academic career,” Robinson wrote in a social media post. “I’d like to thank God, my family, friends and coaches who have pushed and guided me over the years.”

Robinson earned a spot on the Mississippi Association of Coaches Class 5A All-State team last year after helping lead Lafayette to an 18-8 record in the regular season.

The Commodores went undefeated in Region 2-5A to earn the district title before falling to Saltillo in the second round of the playoffs.

Robinson headlines a talented group of seniors returning for Lafayette as they seek their first state title since 2016.