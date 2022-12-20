MDOT suspends work, offers tips for holiday travel Published 8:00 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

‘Tis the season for holiday travel. With more vehicles on the highways, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants to help keep your holidays merry and bright by limiting travel delays caused by highway construction and offering a few holiday travel tips.

MDOT will suspend all interstate and four-lane highway construction during peak Christmas and New Year’s travel times. All road construction requiring lane closures will stop December 24 and resume on January 2. The closures will provide maximum travel capacity and minimal construction delays for holiday travelers.

“Although no highway construction work will occur across the state, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “These lane closures are there to protect motorists, and MDOT urges drivers to always treat these areas as active work zones, even though workers may not be present.”

No matter your Christmas or New Year’s destination, safety should be your top priority. MDOT offers these tips for safe driving this holiday season: