Three Oxford firefighters graduate from state fire academy

Three Oxford firefighters graduated from the Mississippi State Fire Academy on Friday.

Brennon Peacock of Water Valley, Dustin Benjamin of Hurricane and Brian Langston of Holly Springs each graduated from the program after a six-week course.

Peacock, a 2018 graduate of Water Valley High School, joined the Oxford Fire Department in May 2022 along with Dustin Benjamin, a 2011 graduate of North Pontotoc High School who served in the Marine Corps from 2011-2015.

Langston joined the department in November 2021 after graduating with a Bachelor’s in Business Management from the University of Mississippi in 2018. The 2014 graduate of Marshall Academy was employed as a driver and manager with Heniff Transportation before joining the department.