Baptist’s new endocrinologist likes ‘Southern hospitality’ in Oxford Published 12:00 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Angela Cutrer

Dr. Raveena Nalla is the new endocrinologist in town. Actually, she’s the only endocrinologist in town and Oxford is lucky to have her. It’s been four or more years since the city’s had this type doctor in place.

“The concepts of endocrinology constantly intrigued me right from my [time in] medical school,” she said of her medical field. “My interest in this field further increased during my residency.”

Originally from Hyderabad, India, Nalla is a board-certified physician who specializes in endocrinology, including the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes, thyroid disease and other diseases and conditions of the endocrine system.

“Endocrinology… has a very broad scope, giving us the chance to deal with wide range of cases, addressing the concerns of the majority in today’s society, including the global epidemic of diabetes and metabolic syndrome, thyroid disorders [and] osteoporosis,” she explained of her field of expertise.

Nalla attended Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad, one of the top government medical schools in India, and earned a MBBS, which is bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery medical degree. She did her residency in internal medicine at Monmouth Medical Center in New Jersey, graduating in June 2020. From there, she did a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y. Her primary ambulatory experience was conducted at the renowned Joslin Diabetes Center and she received additional experience at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She completed those studies this past June.

Born and raised in India, Nalla is fluent in English, Telugu and Hindi. She’s been with Baptist since October.

“My fellowship program has provided me a well-structured training environment to gain immense clinical experience and learn new advances in this field to become a well-rounded and more experienced endocrinologist,” she said.

So how did she end up in Oxford? “I was looking for opportunities around Memphis, as I wanted to stay closer to my family,” she said. “Then I learned about the position with Baptist Medical Group in Oxford and the need for an endocrinologist in the area.

“My excitement to accept this position came from the enormous need for endocrinology in the region and my motivation to serve in an area experiencing shortages of health care professionals in this specialty.”

Nalla lives in Collierville, Tenn., with her husband, who is doing his fellowship in cardiology at University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. That’s why she said being located in Oxford is perfect for their family.

Luckily, she says she adores the area and its people, especially. “It’s been a really great experience since I moved here,” she said of the region. “I like the southern hospitality and I am learning the richness in its culture and history.”

As you would expect, her office is already busy with appointments. “There is huge gap in endocrine care in this area and in the Delta region, and patients are traveling for one to two hours or sometimes more to be seen by an endocrinologist,” she said. “Diabetes [has become an] epidemic in Mississippi and [a] huge economic burden. I believe I can contribute my skills, knowledge and experience in providing quality health care to the patients in the community, [as well as] provide accessible medical care for other endocrine problems.”

Nalla’s practice handles diabetes mellitus; management of insulin pumps; glucose monitoring systems; hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, goiter, thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer; osteoporosis and metabolic bone disorders; calcium and parathyroid disorders; Cushing’s syndrome; adrenal and pituitary disorders; and hypogonadism and gender affirming hormone therapy.

“Timely diagnosis and appropriate management of diabetes can prevent life-threatening complications like heart disease, stroke, amputation and kidney disease,” she said. “I would suggest [to] everyone to maintain a healthy lifestyle in general, with [a] healthy balanced diet and regular physical activity to prevent these chronic problems.”

She also said that early detection of diabetes means better results and perhaps the avoidance of complications such as amputation. “It’s a chronic disease,” she said of diabetes. “Take your medications, live a healthy lifestyle – it’s better to prevent rather than have to treat.”

As for working for Baptist, she said “it’s been a great experience. Everyone is so kind and welcoming [that they] made me comfortable from Day 1. We have an amazing, supportive staff in the clinic.”

Nalla’s practice at Baptist Medical Group-Oxford Endocrine Clinic is located at 551 Azalea Drive and appointments are by referral.