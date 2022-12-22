Hyde-Smith pays tribute to Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach Published 10:00 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today delivered a Senate floor speech in tribute of Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach, who passed away on Dec. 12.

Hyde-Smith paid tribute to Leach on the same day that Mississippi State University holds a memorial service for the celebrated and ground-breaking leader.

Read Hyde-Smith’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, below:

Mr. President, I come to the floor today to pay tribute to a very special man, who was held dear by many Mississippians, Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach, who passed away on December 12, 2022.

Today, thousands of Mississippians and people from across the country will gather in Starkville to celebrate the life of Mike Leach, who began coaching at Mississippi State in 2020. Coach Leach’s quirkiness, youthful spirit, and dynamic coaching style immediately endeared him to football fans across my state.

His likeable and unique personality broke barriers among schools. Whether you were cheering for State, Ole Miss, Southern, or any other school, you couldn’t help but chuckle at his entertaining sideline interviews, or admire how his “Air Raid” offense was changing the game.

He made a lasting impact on the game of football, to be sure, but more importantly, his extraordinary leadership and passion for the game made a lasting impact on his players, his colleagues, and his loved ones.

These remarks can’t fully encompass Mike Leach’s life as a husband, father, grandfather, scholar, mentor, and charitable man.

Still, Mississippi is blessed to have been able to call Mike Leach one of our own these past years; and while our state mourns, we remain grateful for the memories and stories his legacy leaves.

My heart goes out to his family and the entire Bulldog family. Hail State and rest in peace, Coach.

I yield the floor.