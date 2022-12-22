MDOT Commissioners recognize state Roadeo winners Published 8:00 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Commissioners recently recognized winners in the statewide Roadeo competitions. The finalists all took part in heavy equipment obstacle course categories; motor grader, lowboy, tractor bushhog, single axle dump, backhoe, tandem axle dump.

Focusing on efficiency and skill, Roadeos provide employees with an opportunity to display their mastery of vehicle handling, trailer maneuvering and heavy equipment precision. The event and judging criteria provide feedback and let operators evaluate their strengths and challenges. Operators improve techniques and learn new skills while engaging in some friendly competition, while improving their efficiency in the workplace.