MDOT Commissioners recognize state Roadeo winners

Published 8:00 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Staff Report

Willie Simmons, Central District Commissioner; Thomas Malone, District 2, First Place Motor Grader; Joshua Hankins, District 2, First Place Lowboy; Steve Lofton, District 7, First Place Tractor Bushhog; Tom King, Southern District Commissioner; Coly Smith, District 7, First Place Single Axle Dump; Thomas Goode, District 2, First Place Backhoe; Terry Buckley, District 5, First Place, Tandem Axle Dump; John Caldwell, Northern District Commissioner. (Submitted Photo)

JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Commissioners recently recognized winners in the statewide Roadeo competitions. The finalists all took part in heavy equipment obstacle course categories; motor grader, lowboy, tractor bushhog, single axle dump, backhoe, tandem axle dump.

Focusing on efficiency and skill, Roadeos provide employees with an opportunity to display their mastery of vehicle handling, trailer maneuvering and heavy equipment precision. The event and judging criteria provide feedback and let operators evaluate their strengths and challenges. Operators improve techniques and learn new skills while engaging in some friendly competition, while improving their efficiency in the workplace.

