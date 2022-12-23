Christmas Eve Service On Oxford’s Square Published 4:00 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

Community Church in Oxford will hold its annual Christmas Eve service on the steps of City Hall at 5 p.m. today.

“It’s Christmas Eve in one of the most beautiful towns in America.” said Fish Robinson, lead pastor of Community Church of Oxford.

“We have been doing this eight years in a row. We have done it through sleet, snow and some years we have worn T-shirts. We will bring in heaters and people are welcome to bring heaters and blankets, lawn chairs. Some chairs will be available. It will be a great evening celebrating Christmas in Oxford.”

The service features the Christmas story and all joining in singing Christmas carols under the Square’s canopy of lights. It culminates with a candle lighting ceremony.

Weather forecasts say the skies will be clear and the temperature cold, although a few degrees warmer than Friday’s single digits with wind chills readings below zero.

There will be no parking in the Square area in front of City Hall after 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 between the crosswalk and East Jackson Ave.

The inner circle at Van Buren and East Jackson at 13th will be closed to traffic until the event is over.