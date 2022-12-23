Christmas Eve Service On Oxford’s Square

Published 4:00 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

By Rebecca Alexander

Community Church Christmas service on the Square in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle)

Community Church in Oxford will hold its annual  Christmas Eve service on the steps of City Hall at 5 p.m. today.

“It’s Christmas Eve in one of the most beautiful towns in America.” said Fish Robinson, lead pastor of Community Church of Oxford.

 “We have been doing this eight years in a row. We have done it through sleet, snow and some years we have worn T-shirts. We will bring in heaters and people are welcome to bring heaters and blankets, lawn chairs. Some chairs will be available. It will be a great evening celebrating Christmas in Oxford.”

The service features the Christmas story and all joining in singing Christmas carols under the Square’s canopy of lights. It culminates with a candle lighting ceremony. 

Weather forecasts say the skies will be clear and the temperature cold, although a few degrees warmer than Friday’s single digits with wind chills readings below zero.

There will be no parking in the Square area in front of City Hall after 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 between the crosswalk and East Jackson Ave. 

The inner circle at Van Buren and East Jackson at 13th will be closed to traffic until the event is over. 

