Insurance Commissioner urges fireworks safety Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

News Release

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney hopes everyone will take precautions when

shooting fireworks.

“Fireworks cause thousands of injuries in the U.S. every year,” said Chaney. “Children are especially at risk for

injury. Teach your child not to point or throw fireworks at people, animals, or buildings. Show children how to put

fireworks in buckets of water and dispose of them properly so as not to start a fire.”

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal recommends these additional safety tips:

• Observe local laws.

o Those wishing to purchase and use fireworks should first check with their fire protection

officials to make sure that local laws are being followed.

o Some municipalities prohibit fireworks from being used within city limits.

• Use common sense: always read and follow the directions on each firework.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Buy from reliable fireworks sellers. Store them in a cool, dry place.

• Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

• Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and have a hose ready.

• Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

• Light only one item at a time and keep a safe distance.

• Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

• Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

• Never give fireworks to small children.

• Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.