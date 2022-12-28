Jerry Miller, 80 Published 9:10 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Jerry Miller, 80, passed away December 19, 2022, at his residence in Kosciusko, MS.

Funeral services are 11:00 am Monday, December 26, 2022, at Springdale Free Will Baptist Church in Oxford, MS with burial to follow at Springdale Cemetery. Visitation is from 10:30 am until service time Monday at Springdale Church.

Jerry was survived by his wife Janice Miller, his daughters Patricia Lynn Valencia, Melissa Gwen Matthews (Eddie), Brandi Michele Lowe, Judy Flynt (Ricky) and Joy Reynolds (Jerome), his brother Donnie Miller, his grandchildren Robert Smith, Cody Matthews, Rowan Lowe, Shelby Stump and Arden Reynolds and his great grandchildren Gracie, Hannah, Adalynn and Alex.

Jerry was a member of Springdale Free Will Baptist Church and was owner of JDM Logistics, LLC.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Nettie Merle Cobb, his brothers Jimmy Miller, Bobby Miller and David Miller and his daughter Kathy Miller.

Culpepper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.