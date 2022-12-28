MHP holiday stats released Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded Monday, Dec.

26, at midnight. The period began on Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and

investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36 injuries with seven fatal crashes and seven deaths.

The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River

Counties.

Officers from Troop E (DeSoto, Marshall, Lafayette, Tate, Tunica, Panola, Coahoma, Quitman,

Tallahatchie, and Yalobusha) headquartered in Batesville, issued 857 citations including 14 DUI arrests,

six drug-related arrests, and one felony.

Troop E officers also wrote 47 tickets for no seatbelt and four improper child restraints. The troop also

wrote 40 motorist assists.

No fatal crashes were reported under Troop E’s jurisdiction, however 29 total collisions occurred with six

total injuries. In total, MHP officers tended to 160 collisions and six alcohol related collisions.

In 2021, MHP reported 6,520 citations with 146 DUI arrests, 174 collisions, 589 child restraints, and one

fatality during the Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period.