MHP holiday stats released
Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022
The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded Monday, Dec.
26, at midnight. The period began on Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 a.m.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and
investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36 injuries with seven fatal crashes and seven deaths.
The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River
Counties.
Officers from Troop E (DeSoto, Marshall, Lafayette, Tate, Tunica, Panola, Coahoma, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, and Yalobusha) headquartered in Batesville, issued 857 citations including 14 DUI arrests,
six drug-related arrests, and one felony.
Troop E officers also wrote 47 tickets for no seatbelt and four improper child restraints. The troop also
wrote 40 motorist assists.
No fatal crashes were reported under Troop E’s jurisdiction, however 29 total collisions occurred with six
total injuries. In total, MHP officers tended to 160 collisions and six alcohol related collisions.
In 2021, MHP reported 6,520 citations with 146 DUI arrests, 174 collisions, 589 child restraints, and one
fatality during the Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period.