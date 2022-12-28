OPD gifts bikes to 44 local children during holiday season Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

1 of 3

44 children in Oxford received a new bike or trike this year for Christmas – all thanks to an anonymous

donor, the Oxford Police Department and the Oxford Housing Authority.

OPD received a generous donation this holiday season in efforts to build and distribute bicycles and

tricycles to local Oxford children in need.

The anonymous donor saw this happening in another part of the country and asked if the police

department would be willing to do the same for local Oxford kids. The building process took one day, as

staff at OPD brought their own tools to make the process go faster.

“Giving back to the community that takes care of us is so important to our department,” Breck Jones,

Public Information Officer at OPD said. “We love getting out there and helping the people we see and

interact with in ways outside of your typical police work. Oxford is such a giving and special place that it

really does bring out the best in everybody, especially during the holidays.”

This would be the first time the department did this deed, but they couldn’t do it alone. With help from the

Oxford Housing Authority and the Mary Cathey Head Start Center, Captain Ivy and the staff had no

problems in finding children to give these bikes away to.

The OPD does many things throughout the year for the community that isn’t only keeping the community

safe. Events during Halloween are also notable.

“Our department is all about giving back,” Jones said. “When we do things like the OPD Haunted House

or events like the bikes & trikes, our staff jumps at the opportunity to give back, even on their days off

duty. It’s truly a testament of the culture in our department.”

The department is unsure if this will happen again next year, however, Jones made it very clear that

when an opportunity such as giving back arises, everyone on staff will ensure it gets done.

“We just want to really thank the anonymous donor again,” Jones said. “We obviously could not have

done this without his help. He deserves a ton of credit and is a great member of our community. We

appreciate him letting us help him bless our community in this way over the holidays.”