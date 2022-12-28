Paul Battle III Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Paul Battle III, born Nov 20, 1951, passed away on Dec 24, 2022 in Memphis, TN.

“Little Paul”, as he was affectionately known by family and friends was the first child of Norma and Paul Battle Jr. He attended school in Tunica,MS, Memphis, TN, Hammond LA, Gulf Coast Military Academy, and graduated from Marion Military Institute. He later attended Northwest Community College in Senatobia, MS. Paul served in the Mississippi National Guard and was honorably discharged in October of 1976.

On Aug 5, 1972, Paul married Marietta Ainsworth of Lula, MS and settled back on the family farm in Tunica. He began a farming career that spanned over 50 years. He also ran 7 Mile Gin for more than 30 years. He was a business leader, serving on both Planters and Covenant Bank Boards. His industry and civic involvement included Farm Bureau, American Legion, Rotary Club, and Tunica Academy school board. Paul served on the Tunica County Board of Supervisors for 12 years, where he gained much love and respect for his unwavering character and his commonsense wit.

Paul loved the outdoors, cooking, fixing anything that was broken, and the roar of a small block 350. He built furniture, turkey calls, fishing rods, race cars, go carts, two houses, and many farm implements. He raced dirt bikes, stock cars and competed in tractor pulls. He did not know what to do with a ball of any sort. Although, recently, he surprised us all by becoming a New Orleans Saints fan.

He was known for his hospitality. He loved more than anything, to gather friends and family together to share stories, food and drinks at dove hunts, crawfish boils, fish fries, barbecue contests and the hunting camp. He took great pride in teaching his grandchildren to hunt and fish and was always more excited than they were when they got a buck or hooked a big fish. He was always available to lend a sympathetic ear to a friend, spending countless hours in his beloved “little house” and later his Tunica home that he called “the bunk house.”

Paul was a faithful man who found God in the beauty of His creations, especially anytime he looked up at the stars on a cool, clear night, or when he was gathered with his wife, children and grandchildren at home.

Paul leaves behind a loving wife, Marietta Battle, his daughters, Allison Koestler (Kyle) of Oxford, MS, Kate Taylor Battle of Chicago,IL , Caroline Battle of Los Angeles, CA and son, Paul Battle IV (Hallie) of Tunica, MS. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Cherry Ainsworth and five grandchildren, Downing Koestler, Leland Koestler, Andrew Koestler, Katie Battle, Paul Battle V, as well as, two siblings Bill Battle (Lynda)and Lil Long (Henry Earl), and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Tunica Academy (584 Academy Drive, Tunica, MS 38655) and More Than a Meal (423 Washington Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655).