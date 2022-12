Where to Watch Ole Miss in the Tax Act Texas Bowl Game Published 9:59 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The Ole Miss Rebels (8-4) will face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-5) at the NRG Stadium in Houston at 8 p.m tonight. The game is on ESPN and on the ESPN app.

This is the third bowl game Lane Kiffin will coach for the Rebels.