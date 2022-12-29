LCFD puts new engine in service Published 5:00 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

1 of 3

The Lafayette County Fire Department put in service a brand-new Pierce Saber pumper on Tuesday. The pumper will be housed off Highway 6E at Station 17. Station 17 is located between both ends of County Road 409.

“This is a great addition to Lafayette County Fire Department and Lafayette County. This new pumper has some of the latest firefighting technology that makes it easier and safer for our firefighters to operate,” said LCFD Fire Chief Wes Anderson. “Engine 17 now has a dedicated medical cabinet inside the cab, which is designed to house all the medical equipment to allow for better access for all LCFD EMS personnel on a scene. We are appreciative of the Board of Supervisors support to get this pumper.”

The new Engine 17 is replacing a 2007 Rosenbauer pumper that has been in service for Lafayette County since 2007. The previous Engine 17 (2007 Rosenbauer pumper) will be put in service at another LCFD station to serve the citizens of Lafayette County for years to come.

Shortly after being put in service, Engine 17 responded to its first fire, a structure fire on County Road 164 at 4:55 p.m. CST. As of Wednesday at 5 p.m. CST, it had responded to an additional three calls to service.