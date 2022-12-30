Jackpot jump: Mega Million top prize grows to $685 million Published 4:30 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

JACKSON, MISS. – The 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, with an estimated $685 million at stake, has players picking their numbers in hopes of becoming a Friday night Mega Millions millionaire.

The estimated cash value for a ticket matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball is $347.8 million. The jackpot is the fourth largest in Mega Millions history and the 10th largest of all U.S. lottery jackpots.

There have been 21 Mega Millions drawings since the Oct. 14 $502 million jackpot was awarded to two players – one from Florida and one from California. The winning numbers from the Dec. 27, 2022, Mega Millions drawing were 9-13-36-59-61 and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 2. That drawing yielded five tickets nationally matching the first five numbers. Each of those tickets was worth $1 million, including a ticket sold in Vancleave. Those players could have won $2 million each had they added the $1 Megaplier option when they purchased their tickets.

Email newsletter signup

In total, the Dec. 27 Mega Millions drawing produced 1,945,697 tickets winning non-jackpot prizes, including 44 winners of at least $10,000; three of the 44 won $20,000, because the player purchased the Megaplier for an extra dollar.

“We’re happy to see so many players enjoying Mega Millions,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “It gets exciting to see jackpots grow, but we always encourage people to play responsibly.”

By law, the Mississippi Lottery transfers net proceeds to the state. The first $80 million each fiscal year goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million in a fiscal year are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing is now an estimated $246 million, with an estimated cash value of $128.5 million. The jackpot for Saturday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $165,000.

New Games Today

Lottery retailers will have three new scratch-off games available starting today.

$1—Did I Win?: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.90. Win up to $5,000.

$2—Tic Tac Bonus: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.85. Win up to $20,000.

$5—$100,000 Cash: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.24. Win up to $100,000.