Janice Parnell Walker Published 9:25 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Janice Parnell Walker, age 86, passed away Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS with her grandchildren by her side, holding her hand.

Visitation will be Friday December 29, 2022 from 4-7pm at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory in Columbus. A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Walker at 11 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport, MS.

Janice was born November 23, 1936 to the late Leslie Parnell and Mary Madge Myrick Parnell in Mobile, AL. She married and spent a great deal of her life in Columbus MS, where she had two children. She also lived on the Gulf Coast where she was employed by Hancock bank until she retired. She finally settled with her husband in their favorite sports team home town of Oxford MS. They were die hard Ole Miss fans and she would attend many sporting events with her husband… GO HOTTY TODDY! She was a faithful preacher’s wife for over 35 years and had a love for God like no other. She talked of his miracles on her daily. The last three years of her life she was in the care of Granddaughter and was residing at Garden Hill Assisted Living in New Hope, MS where she made friendships and bonds that will last a life time. She absolutely adored the residents and staff and was treated like a Queen.

She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Herrin Walker Sr. (79), her son Gerald Herrin Walker, Jr. (60), and her brother, Leslie Eugene Parnell.

She leaves behind daughter Teresa Walker Pannell (Brian) of Orlando, FL, 5 grandchildren; Tiffany Rene Walker of Greenville MS, Heather Walker Wilson (Saxon) of Starkville, MS, Heath Herrin Walker (Pamela) of Starkville, MS, Ashlee Pannell Harris (Scott) of Orlando, FL, and Douglas Pannell (Mallory) of Atlanta, GA and 9 great-grandchildren; Rylie-Claire Collins, Sadie Catarina Wilson, Allie Michelle and Easton Walker, Harley Walker, Wyatt and Lilly Pannell, Savannah and Audrey Harris.

The family would like to thank the nurses and aids at Baptist Memorial 4th floor and the CCU for the amazing care they gave Janice in her last days. We would also like to thank Garden Hill Assisted Living for creating such a loving and caring environment that she lived in over two years.

Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory in Columbus, MS has been entrusted with all arrangements.