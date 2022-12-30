Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle transfers to Utah

Published 11:52 am Friday, December 30, 2022

By Jake Davis

Former Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle announced his intentions to transfer to Utah on Friday. (Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle became the latest Rebel to find a new home through the transfer portal on Friday when he announced his intentions to continue his athletic and academic career at Utah.

The Texas native, who has one year of eligibility remaining, made the announcement late Friday morning, posting a photo of himself in a Utah uniform along with the caption, “to a new year… with new beginnings.”

Note: the only potentially sensitive content in the post is the loss of a quality defensive back

Battle, who played in all 13 games for Ole Miss in each of the past two seasons, started his collegiate career at wide receiver before switching over to the defensive side of the ball in 2020.

He quickly became a critical part of the Rebels’ secondary as they transitioned into a 3-2-6 scheme under former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, leading the team in pass deflections in 2021 before recording a career-high 37 tackles and five more passes broken up as a fifth-year senior in 2022.

More Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans declares for NFL draft

Ole Miss Soccer adds nine to roster as part of 2023 signing class

Women’s Basketball opens SEC play with dominant 79-47 win over Auburn

Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer transfers to Illinois

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...