Women’s Basketball opens SEC play with dominant 79-47 win over Auburn Published 9:02 am Friday, December 30, 2022

On the opening night of conference play, Ole Miss women’s basketball lit up the scoreboard by securing its first SEC win of the season in a powerful 79-47 victory over the Auburn Tigers at the SJB Pavilion on Thursday night.

Ole Miss (12-2, 1-0) came prepared and ready for Auburn (10-3, 0-1) as they lead for the entirety of the game. Ole Miss outrebounded the Tigers, 53-37, while forcing 18 turnovers to contribute to the 32-point margin win. With the help of 10 out of 11 Rebels putting points on the board, Ole Miss obtained its largest SEC victory since 2007.

Angel Baker was key for Ole Miss as she was unstoppable from the beginning by putting up 13 points in just the first quarter – the most points in a quarter by Baker this season. Overall, the guard went 8-for-14 from the field to grab 18 points and six rebounds. This is Baker’s second straight game in double-figures.

Email newsletter signup

Snudda Collins and Madison Scott also came in clutch for the Rebels by both locking double-digits for the eighth time this season. Collins added 15 points and five rebounds with Scott right behind her with 13 points and six rebounds.

Myah Taylor continued to dish out dimes as she added five assists. The active SEC career leader for assists is one dime away from reaching 500 career assists.

Destiny Salary was an added bonus off the bench, as she achieved a new career-high in rebounds (10). Salary led the Ole Miss defense to hold Auburn to 25 percent from the field, the lowest SEC opponent field goal percentage since at least the 1998-99 season.

The first quarter was all Baker as she went 4-for-4 in the first five minutes of the game. By the end of the first, Baker had already reached double figures going 6-of-7 in the field with 13 points and two rebounds.

In the second, Ole Miss continued to take over the Tigers, outscoring Auburn 8-2 at the first media timeout. Collins and Scott began to come alive as both put up five points each. The Rebel defense forced six turnovers in the second, converting 13 points off turnovers. Scott’s and-one in the final minute of the quarter had the crowd active as Ole Miss lead heading into the half, 39-23.

In the third, Ole Miss didn’t let up as they held Auburn to 4-of-17 baskets (22.2 percent). Collins drained back-to-back threes in the third to put her in double-figures, while an additional Scott and-one grabbed her double digits as well.

In the final 10 minutes, the freshman Ayanna Thompson showed out with four points and three rebounds to give Ole Miss a 1-0 start to conference play with the 79-47 win.

Up next for Ole Miss, the Rebels will head to Starkville to take on in-state rival Mississippi State on January 1st. The game is set for a 5 p.m. tip and broadcast on SEC Network.

Sq