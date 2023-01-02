Oxford is included in NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook Published 9:44 am Monday, January 2, 2023

The NWS in Memphis issued a statement Tuesday morning about a hazardous weather outlook that included Lafayette County and North Mississippi

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early Tuesday morning. In addition, 2-3 inches of rain could result in localized flooding.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible early Tuesday morning with heavy rainfall also expected.

The highs in Oxford are expected to be an unseasonable 71 degrees. The chance of severe weather increases this afternoon.

January is typically Oxford’s coldest month of the year with an average high of 50 degrees and average low of 32 degrees according to Weather Spark. It is also the cloudiest month of the year, with overcast or mostly cloudy 50% of the time.