Former Ole Miss stars A.J. Brown, Laremy Tunsil named to Pro Bowl Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Former Ole Miss standouts A.J. Brown and Laremy Tunsil were each selected as participants in the 2023 Pro Bowl games this season.

Brown, a wideout for the Philadelphia Eagles, earned his second Pro Bowl appearance after being selected to the AFC roster as a member of the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

The standout receiver ranks fourth in the league in receiving yards with 1,401 and third in receiving touchdowns with 11. He also ranks fourth in the league in yards per reception with 16.7.

Tunsil, meanwhile, is set to make his third Pro Bowl appearance as he cements his status as one of the top offensive linemen in the league.

The dominant left tackle’s 92 percent pass block win rate ranks 12th in the NFL according to ESPN, and his 91.8 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus currently paces the league.

The pair of Pro Bowl selections marks a return to form for Ole Miss alumni after no former Rebels were selected to participate in 2022.

Ole Miss now boasts 75 total Pro Bowl selections, including seven in the past four seasons.