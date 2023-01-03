Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Jan. 3

Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Staff Report

7 accidents
3 agency assists
3 alarms
5 animal complaints
5 civil matters
6 disturbances
2 harassments
1 information
2 juvenile complaints
2 littering/dumping
5 noise complaints
2 petit larceny
1 reckless driving
3 road obstructions
22 service calls
4 suspicious activity
2 suspicious persons
3 suspicious vehicles
3 traffic complaints
5 transports
1 trespassing
1 unauthorized use of a vehicle
1 vandalism
5 welfare concerns

8 arrests:
2 failure to appear warrants
1 domestic violence warrant
1 possession of a controlled substance with intent and running stop sign
1 possession of marijuana in a moving vehicle, reckless driving and resisting arrest
1 DUI 2nd
1 child endangerment warrant
1 disturbance of family, possession of meth and tampering with evidence

