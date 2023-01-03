Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Jan. 3 Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

7 accidents

3 agency assists

3 alarms

5 animal complaints

5 civil matters

6 disturbances

2 harassments

1 information

2 juvenile complaints

2 littering/dumping

5 noise complaints

2 petit larceny

1 reckless driving

3 road obstructions

22 service calls

4 suspicious activity

2 suspicious persons

3 suspicious vehicles

3 traffic complaints

5 transports

1 trespassing

1 unauthorized use of a vehicle

1 vandalism

5 welfare concerns

8 arrests:

2 failure to appear warrants

1 domestic violence warrant

1 possession of a controlled substance with intent and running stop sign

1 possession of marijuana in a moving vehicle, reckless driving and resisting arrest

1 DUI 2nd

1 child endangerment warrant

1 disturbance of family, possession of meth and tampering with evidence