MHP New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period released Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded Monday, Jan. 2, at midnight. The period began on Friday, Dec. 30, at 6 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8,037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 203 crashes resulting in 54 injuries with two fatal crashes and two deaths.

The deadly crashes occurred in Neshoba and Yalobusha counties.

Officers from Troop E (DeSoto, Marshall, Lafayette, Tate, Tunica, Panola, Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie, and Yalobusha) headquartered in Batesville, issued 1,116 citations including 32 DUI arrests, eight drug-related arrests, and one felony.

Troop E officers also wrote 71 tickets for no seatbelt and eight improper child restraints. The troop also wrote 10 motorist assists.

One fatal crash occurred under Troop E’s jurisdiction in Yalobusha County, while 19 other collisions were tended to.

According to the reports, the fatal crash occurred on Monday, Jan. 2 at approximately 12:20 p.m on Interstate 55. Officers responded to a four-car collision as a 2017 Dodge Charger collided with the rear of a 2011 Jeep Laredo, causing the 2011 Jeep Laredo to cross over the median and collide with a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2013 Nissian Rogue.

75-year-old Dennis L. Mudbone was the driver of the 2011 Jeep Laredo and received the fatal injuries in the crash.

In total, MHP officers tended to 203 collisions and seven alcohol related collisions.

In 2022, MHP reported 14,792 citations with 279 DUI arrests, 178 crashes, 1,421 child restraints, and two fatalities during the New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period.