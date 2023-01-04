Oxford football releases 2023 schedule
Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Oxford football released their full 2023 season schedule on Tuesday as they prepare to make the jump to the new 7A classification.
The Chargers will be grouped with the DeSoto County schools in Region 1-7A, and will play non-district games against Lafayette, South Panola, Grenada, Tupelo and Starkville.
They open the season against Lafayette in the Crosstown Classic on Aug. 25 in the first season-opener between the two teams since 1990. It also marks the first time the two schools will meet in the month of August since 2012.
Oxford will play just four home games next season after hosting six contests at Bobby Holcomb Field in 2022.
They will have a bye the week of Sept. 29 before kicking off district play on the road against Horn Lake on Oct. 6.
Here is the Chargers’ full 2023 season schedule:
Aug. 25 @ Lafayette
Sept. 1 @ South Panola
Sept. 8 vs Grenada
Sept. 15 vs Tupelo
Sept. 22 @ Starkville
Sept 29 BYE
Oct. 6 @ Horn Lake
Oct. 13 vs DeSoto Central
Oct. 20 @ Southaven
Oct. 27 @ Lewisburg
Nov. 2 vs Hernando