Oxford football releases 2023 schedule Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Oxford football released their full 2023 season schedule on Tuesday as they prepare to make the jump to the new 7A classification.

The Chargers will be grouped with the DeSoto County schools in Region 1-7A, and will play non-district games against Lafayette, South Panola, Grenada, Tupelo and Starkville.

They open the season against Lafayette in the Crosstown Classic on Aug. 25 in the first season-opener between the two teams since 1990. It also marks the first time the two schools will meet in the month of August since 2012.

Oxford will play just four home games next season after hosting six contests at Bobby Holcomb Field in 2022.

They will have a bye the week of Sept. 29 before kicking off district play on the road against Horn Lake on Oct. 6.

Here is the Chargers’ full 2023 season schedule:

Aug. 25 @ Lafayette

Sept. 1 @ South Panola

Sept. 8 vs Grenada

Sept. 15 vs Tupelo

Sept. 22 @ Starkville

Sept 29 BYE

Oct. 6 @ Horn Lake

Oct. 13 vs DeSoto Central

Oct. 20 @ Southaven

Oct. 27 @ Lewisburg

Nov. 2 vs Hernando