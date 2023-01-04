Oxford School District releases 2022 survey results Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The Oxford School District has released survey results of parent satisfaction, employee engagement, and student engagement for the review of the Board of Trustees and the general public. In May 2021, the school district entered into a three-year agreement with a third-party agency, Studer Education, to facilitate anonymous surveys and the district in meeting school, department, and district-level goals.

When selected as the superintendent of the Oxford School District, Bradley Roberson announced that, under his leadership, the district would adhere to the continuous improvement model- a cyclical process of setting goals, identifying ways to improve, and evaluating change with continuous feedback. The district conducted surveys in fall 2021, spring 2022, and fall 2022. “Creating a school/district climate and culture where students, teachers, and parents feel valued and connected is vital to student success. It is great to see all three (student, employee, and parent survey results) trend in a positive direction,” said Roberson.

Parent satisfaction is up from fall 2021 to fall 2022 (4.07). Families feel that student learning is important in OSD Schools (4.24 out of 5) and they are respected members of the OSD family (4.22). Parents also feel that OSD schools are safe places for their children to learn (4.21). “According to the parent satisfaction survey, we must improve our lines of communication about student performance,” said Roberson.

Since beginning the partnership with Studer Education, employee engagement is at an all-time high. In October, the average score of all staff members was 4.38 which was an increase from 4.05 in the spring of 2022.

Student engagement is also a priority for the school district. The mean score for OSD students saw an increase as well from spring 2022 to fall 2022. The mean rose from 3.91 to 4.01. Students feel their learning is treated as important by their school (4.41) and they have opportunities to be successful at their school.

Visit the oxfordsd.org website to review the survey results in greater detail.

Parent survey results – https://www.oxfordsd.org/Page/ 83

Student survey results – https://www.oxfordsd.org/Page/ 7120

Employee survey results – https://www.oxfordsd.org/Page/ 7121