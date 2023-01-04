YAC events for the new year Published 9:30 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The following is a list of Yoknapatawpha Arts Council (YAC) and Square Book events for the new year. Join in on a daddy/daughter date night, the 13th Annual Oxford Fiber Festival, art/writing/dancing/acting classes, and book readings this year.

Events:

2023 Princess Ball Daddy Daughter Date Night

Dates/Times: Jan. 23, 24, 25 5:30-7:00 p.m; Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

The Powerhouse

$25 per person

The Princess Ball is open to any parent and child with tickets including beverages, art activities, photo photobooth, music and dancing and a meal from sponsor, Chick-Fil-A. The ball will be Encanto themed.

Vouchers are available at the Lafayette County-Oxford Public Library and must be redeemed at The Powerhouse before the event. Tickets are limited availability.

2023 Yokna Sculpture Trail

Deadline for art submissions: Jan. 23

Join the City of Oxford, the University of Mississippi, the University of Mississippi Museum, and the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council for a collaborative event called the Yokna Sculpture Trail. Deadline to exhibit art is Jan. 23.

The event will pick 15 to 20 different large-scale sculptures to showcase between the campus and the community. To apply, there is no fee and artists may submit three works of art.

13th Annual Oxford Fiber Festival

Jan. 18-22

The Oxford Fiber Festival will start on the 18th with a Learning Lunch at noon, hosted by the Friends of the Lafayette County and Oxford Public Library. The event will be both virtual and in person with the final events being shop tours and online workshops ending on Jan. 22.

Spring Classes:

Presidents’ Day Art Camp

Dates/Times: Feb. 20 at 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages, 3-12

The Powerhouse

The event is for students who need to keep busy on their day off. There will be art projects, movies, and games. Fee for a full day is $50, with campers instructed to bring lunch. Half a day fee is $35.

2023 Spring Break Art Camp

Dates/Times: March 13 – 17 at 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages, 3-12

Location: The Powerhouse

The camp will focus on Spring time holiday projects, movies and games will be rotated throughout the day as well. Full day campers should bring lunch.

Prices: YAC Members $110/$175 half day/full day//Non-members $125/$190 half day/full day

Spring Break Puppetry Workshop

Dates/Times: March 13 – 17 at 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages, 6-12

Location: The Lafayette County Arena Multipurpose Rooms

Campers will learn the art of storytelling through puppets and will create their own to take home to family and friends. Skills needed are drawing or tracing, cutting with scissors, using hot glue guns (with adult supervision) and sewing (optional).

Prices: $105 members / $120 non-members

Tuesday Mornings Guided Studio (Painting classes)

Dates/Times: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages, Adult

Location: Lafayette Multipurpose Center

Painting classes for YAC’s guided studio with Debbie Myers starts on Tuesday Jan. 10, and will continue until March 7. This is not a class and is only for adults.

Price: $75 for members/$90 for non-members per session

Wednesday Afternoon Guided Studio (Painting classes)

Dates/Times: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages, Adult

Location: Lafayette Multipurpose Center

Painting classes for YAC’s guided studio with Debbie Myers starts on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and will end on March 8.

Price: $75 for members/$90 for non-members per session

Oil Painting with a Watercolor Mind

Dates/Times: Wednesdays Jan. 18 – March 8, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages, Adult

Location: Lafayette Multipurpose Center

This class is for any level of oil painters whether you are a seasoned oil painter or just want to paint with friends. Techniques learned will be color mixing, exploring painting different surfaces, underpainting, and composition. Registration for this event closes on Jan. 11.

Intro Acrylic Studio 2023: Learn through your Expressive Spin on a Master Painting

Dates/Times: Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 13, 27, & March 6, 20, 27 at 6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Ages, Adults and teens 15 plus

Location: The Powerhouse

This class is an introduction to the basic techniques of acrylic painting: Value/tone, color theory, and dynamic composition will be explored. Any experience in acrylic painting is welcome.

Prices: $230 for YAC members and $245 for non-members.

Kudzu Basketry Class: Egg Baskets

Dates/Times: April 1 at 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Ages, 16 plus

Location: Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena

Learn how to make beautifully woven egg baskets with kudzu vines.

Price: $45 for members/$50 for non-members per session

Young Writers Workshop: Journal Writing

Dates include: Thursdays, January 5, 12, 29, 26 at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 10-18

Young Writers Workshop: Poetry

Dates include: Thursdays, February 2, 9, 16, and 23 at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 10-18.

Young Writers Workshop: Fiction

Dates include: Thursdays, March 2, 9, 23, and 30 (no class over Spring Break) at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 10-18.

Spring 2023 Foundations of Bellydance: Folkloric Roots Session 1

Dates/Times: Wednesdays, Feb. 1 – March 8, 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Ages, 16 plus

Location: Lafayette County Arena

Learn the foundations of belly-dancing with instructor Rachel Coleman this year. Dates start on Feb. 1 and will continue every Wednesday until March 8.

Prices: $60/$75 member/non-member

Spring 2023 An Introduction to Belly Dance: Veil Session 2

Dates/Times: Wednesdays, March 29-April 12 and April 26-May 10 (no class April 19th) at

6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Ages, 16 plus

Location: Lafayette County Arena

Learn the foundations of bell-dancing with instructor Rachel Coleman with emphasis on veils and how to use them. Dates start on March 29 and every Wednesday until May 10 (except for April 19).

Improv Comedy Acting Class

Dates/Times: Jan. 21 at 3p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Ages, 17 plus

Location: The Lafayette County Arena Classrooms

Register for this all inclusive improv class by 10 a.m. on Jan. 21.

Anubis Improv Presents: Level 1 Improv Comedy

Times: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ages, 17 plus

Location: The Lafayette County Arena Classrooms

To learn the fundamentals of improv with class instructor David Hamilton, register by Jan. 22. Classes will start Monday, Jan. 23 and will be every Monday until March 20 (no class during spring break). There will be a showcase show on March 28.

Prices: $235 for YAC members / $250 for non-members

Improv Comedy: Level 2

Times: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Level 2 class starts Tuesday, Jan. 24 and will end on March 21. There will be a showcase on March 28 for this class as well. Sign up for Level 2 Improv Comedy by Jan. 22 at 12 p.m.

Spring 2023: Acting & Improv Session 1

Times: 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Ages, 8 plus

Instructor: Rhes Low

Location: Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena

Students will have the opportunity to engage in theater games, improv sessions, and memorize a monologue. Classes start on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and will last until Feb. 21.

Price: $150 for members/$165 for non-members per session

Spring 2023: Acting & Improv Session 2

Times: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Ages, 8 plus

Location: Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena

Classes start on Tuesday, March 21 and will continue until April 18. Instructor Rhes Low will also be instructing students in this session.

10 Minute Play Writing Workshop

Dates/Times: Feb. 10, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m and Feb. 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Instructors: Dr. Rhona Justice Malloy and Neil White

Location: The Powerhouse

Aspiring authors and learners of the craft can use this workshop to further their play-writing skills. Online registration will close on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.

Price: $50 for members/$65 for non-members per session/Theatre Oxford members may also use the member price.

How to Audition Workshop

Dates/Times: Feb. 26, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Ages, 16 plus

Location: The Powerhouse

Class instructor Rene Pulliam will teach students how to have a successful audition, learning standard audition techniques and monologue suggestions. Online registration for this class ends on Feb. 25, at 5 p.m.

Price: $35 for members/$40 for non-members.

Theatre Oxford Presents: Actor Physicality? What is it? And how do I do it?

Dates/Times: April 22

Session 1: 1-2:30 p.m. – Ages 10-15

Session 2: 3-4:30 p.m. – Ages 15 plus

Location: Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena

Class instructor and Internationally renown Jennifer Mizenko will teach students the basics of how to apply physicality to the characters they play. Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on April 21.

Upcoming events at Square Books:

A Community Reading of: Letter From Birmingham Jail

Dates/Times: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at Off Square Books

Please join Square Books and the Oxford community on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at Off Square Books for a reading of “Letter From Birmingham Jail.” All community members are welcome to participate.

Charles Reagan Wilson presents: The Southern Way of Life: Meanings of Culture and Civilization in the American South

Dates/Times: Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Off Square Books

Join Square Books as we celebrate friend and scholar Charles Reagan Wilson with the launch of his new book The Southern Way of Life: Meanings of Culture and Civilization in the American South. The event will be Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Off Square Books.

Alex Hitz presents: Occasions to Celebrate: Cooking and Entertaining With Style

Dates/Times: Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Off Square Books

The renowned chef and master host presents his second Rizzoli cookbook: a collection of more than 100 recipes inspired by traditional Southern fare and French culinary flair, with an emphasis on seasonal fresh-from-the-market ingredients that are perfect for entertaining.