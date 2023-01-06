High community COVID-19 levels are returning to parts of Mississippi Published 3:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing trend in cases. Community COVID-19 levels are elevated in much of the state, and some counties are reporting high activity, with protective measures recommended, especially for older adults.

Between December 27 and January 2, 5,778 new cases of COVID-19 in the state were reported to MSDH.

Find the recommended protective steps in your area by checking your county’s Community COVID-19 Level:

Check the COVID-19 Community Level in your county. (CDC)

Get Tested at Home or at Locations Statewide

Get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms. Testing can detect disease early and limit the spread to others. MSDH offers free COVID-19 testing around the state, and free home test kits from any county health department.

Get Boosted

Being fully vaccinated with boosters is the best protection against severe COVID-19 illness. Get the latest booster if it’s been more than 2 months since your last booster or vaccination dose.

Anyone 6 months and older can be vaccinated, and boosters are available for ages 5 and up. COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at county health departments at no charge to you.

Complete COVID-19 information