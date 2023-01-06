High community COVID-19 levels are returning to parts of Mississippi

Published 3:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

By Staff Report

The Mississippi State Department of Health released this map of COVID-19 hotspots in Mississippi on Friday.

After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing trend in cases. Community COVID-19 levels are elevated in much of the state, and some counties are reporting high activity, with protective measures recommended, especially for older adults.

Between December 27 and January 2, 5,778 new cases of COVID-19 in the state were reported to MSDH.

Find the recommended protective steps in your area by checking your county’s Community COVID-19 Level:

Email newsletter signup

Check the COVID-19 Community Level in your county. (CDC)

Get Tested at Home or at Locations Statewide

Get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms. Testing can detect disease early and limit the spread to others. MSDH offers free COVID-19 testing around the state, and free home test kits from any county health department.

Get Boosted

Being fully vaccinated with boosters is the best protection against severe COVID-19 illness. Get the latest booster if it’s been more than 2 months since your last booster or vaccination dose.

Anyone 6 months and older can be vaccinated, and boosters are available for ages 5 and up. COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at county health departments at no charge to you.

Complete COVID-19 information

More State/Region News

Oxford School District releases 2022 survey results

YAC events for the new year

Fourth largest Mega Millions jackpot escalates to $785 Million

MHP New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period released

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...